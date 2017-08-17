Singapore-Malaysia ties remain strong, envoy says

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Singapore will remain committed to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with Malaysia, as neighbour and important partner, says Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon.

During Singapore’s National Day reception at a hotel here last night, he also said both countries had to accept their fates were intrinsically intertwined, that any crisis that befell Singapore would inevitably affect Malaysia.

As Singapore celebrates its 52nd National Day, which also marks the 52nd anniversary of Singapore-Malaysia relations, Menon wished the bilateral relations remained strong, broad-based and resilient.

Among key achievements in the bilateral relations over the past year, he said, was the great progress in improving cross-border connectivity between the two countries through two projects namely, Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) and Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

“HSR, scheduled to be completed by Dec 31, 2026, will facilitate swift and seamless travel between our two capitals and transform, for the better, the way we interact, socialise and do business,” he added.

Meanwhile, Menon said the signing of the RTS Link Bilateral Agreement was expected to take place by year-end and could commence passenger service by Dec 31, 2024, which would benefit thousands of commuters daily.

The reception was attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, during which Menon conveyed Singapore's greetings for Malaysia’s 60th Merdeka Day celebration later this month.

He also extended welcome and best wishes to Team Singapore athletes who are competing in the Kuala Lumpur 2017 (the 29th SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games) which he highlighted as an important platform bringing the Asean countries together, in a shared spirit of sportsmanship, cooperation and mutual understanding.

The high commissioner also highlighted the security cooperation between the two countries, as Singapore and Malaysia face a common threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

“Our security agencies have been working closely to keep us safe and secure. That said, we cannot afford to let our guard down (but) we should remain vigilant and continue to strengthen cooperation on this front,” he said.

The two countries are also committed to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as through regular exchanges of visits, training courses and military exercises between the Malaysian Armed Forces and Singapore Armed Forces.

Menon also stated that the Singapore-Malaysia relationship stemmed from deep historical, familial and cultural links as "share a border, speak similar languages and practise similar culture and have family and friends cross-border." ― Bernama