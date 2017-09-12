Singapore leaders convey condolences over Sultan Abdul Halim’s passing

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 — Singapore leaders have written to the Sultanah of Kedah, Tuanku Hajah Haminah, to convey their condolences on the passing of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, who reigned twice as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

“On behalf of the people of Singapore, I express my deep condolence to you and your family on the passing of His Royal Highness Sultan Abdul Halim, the Sultan of Kedah,” said Singapore Acting President JY Pillay in a letter, a copy of which was made available to Bernama here.

“His Royal Highness led a full life. In an extraordinary reign that lasted almost six decades, His Royal Highness demonstrated tremendous care and love for the people of his beloved Kedah,” he said.

Pillay noted that Sultan Abdul Halim made history as the first ruler to have held the post of Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice.

As the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the late sultan was a benevolent and wise ruler who held the welfare of the people of Malaysia above all else, he said.

During his two terms as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Royal Highness introduced many initiatives which helped to improve the lives of all Malaysians, said Pillay.

“Singaporeans fondly recall His Royal Highness’ state visit to Singapore in May 2014 which helped to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and bring the two countries closer together,” he said.

“His Royal Highness’ passing is a sad loss and he will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in the letter, said His Royal Highness was well-loved and respected by the people of Malaysia.

During his two terms as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Royal Highness served the nation with selfless dedication, said Lee.

Despite the heavy demands his royal duties placed on him, Lee said, His Royal Highness conducted himself with humility and was always concerned for the well-being of his people.

“We had the privilege of calling on His Royal Highness when he made his state visit to Singapore in May 2014. He was warm and engaging, and I enjoyed my conversation with him very much,” said Lee.

Lee noted that His Royal Highness’ passing is a great loss to the people of Malaysia, and he will be dearly missed by everyone.

“My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of His Royal Highness Sultan Abdul Halim, the Sultan of Kedah. Please accept our deepest condolences on your loss,” he said.

The Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan attended the funeral of the late Sultan Abdul Halim in Alor Star, Kedah, today.

Balakrishnan conveyed condolences from the government and the people of Singapore, it said. — Bernama