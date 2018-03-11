Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Silat society wants Malay martial art to be gazetted as cultural heritage

Sunday March 11, 2018
07:38 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Discovering New Norwegian Cuisine in OsloThe Edit: Discovering New Norwegian Cuisine in Oslo

More than 1,000 civilians killed as Syrian army cuts off rebel townMore than 1,000 civilians killed as Syrian army cuts off rebel town

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Goh-Lai keeps up German Open winning streak, into mixed pair finalGoh-Lai keeps up German Open winning streak, into mixed pair final

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A silat exponent performing the 'seni ganda' during the KL Sea Games 2017. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017A silat exponent performing the 'seni ganda' during the KL Sea Games 2017. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017KOTA TINGGI, March 11 ― Persatuan Dunia Seni Silat Melayu Malaysia (DSMM) wants silat to be gazetted as an Intangible Cultural Heritage under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

DSMM honorary secretary Maimoon Hussein said the association had submitted an application to the Unesco to ensure that the martial art would continue to evolve and be preserved.

“Recently DSSM in collaboration with the Malaysian Tourism Council submitted an application to the Unesco to recognise and elevate silat (as an Intangible Cultural Heritage).

“We do not want this martial art to be categorised as belonging to a country because it would be unfair to martial art activists as the silat itself had evolved in the Malay archipelago,” she told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the Himpunan Seribu Sri Kandi Melayu in Tanjung Balau here yesterday. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram