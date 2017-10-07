Signboards prohibiting alcohol consumption erected in Seberang Perai

Signboards banning alcohol consumption were put up following complaints by the public about nuisance caused by drunkards at public parks and children's playgrounds. — TODAY picSEBERANG PERAI, Oct 7 ― Signboards have been erected at five locations yesterday in Seberang Perai, prohibiting the public from drinking liquor or alcoholic beverages public parks and playgrounds.

According to The Star, the signboards warned that it was an offence to consume alcohol in a public area under Section 268 of the Penal Code for causing public nuisance.

The signboards banning alcohol consumption were put up following complaints by the public about nuisance caused by drunkards at public parks and children's playgrounds.

The public is urged to call the nearest police station if they spotted anyone committing the offence.

According to Seberang Prai municipal councillor David Marshel, three signboards were displayed in Butterworth (Taman Bagan Baru, Taman Ria, Taman Jawa) while two more were put up in Prai (Taman Supreme and Taman Prai Utama).