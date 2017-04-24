Signalling problem causes delays in Kelana Jaya LRT service

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― The Kelana Jaya LRT line experienced delays due to a signalling problem this morning.

A Prasarana Malaysia Bhd spokesman when contacted by Bernama said the service disruption which started at 6.30am involved the Taman Paramount and Taman Jaya stations.

“The trains had to be operated manually when passing through the sector which caused delays.

“The Kelana Jaya line uses driverless trains, when there is a problem we have to instruct the technicians on duty at the stations to take over the duties of driving the train,” he said.

He added that operations were back to normal at 11am after the problem was rectified. ― Bernama