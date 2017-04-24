Last updated Monday, April 24, 2017 2:00 pm GMT+8

Signalling problem causes delays in Kelana Jaya LRT service

Monday April 24, 2017
01:19 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― The Kelana Jaya LRT line  experienced delays  due to  a signalling problem this morning.

A Prasarana Malaysia Bhd  spokesman when contacted by  Bernama said the service disruption  which started at 6.30am involved the Taman Paramount and Taman Jaya stations.

“The trains had to be operated manually when passing  through the sector which caused delays.

“The Kelana Jaya line uses driverless trains, when there is a problem we have to instruct the technicians on duty at the stations to take over the duties of driving the train,” he said.

He added that operations were back to normal at 11am after the problem was rectified. ― Bernama

