Thai man found injured with hands, legs tied with metal chain

ALOR SETAR, Sept 2 — A badly injured Thai man was found with his hands and legs tied with rope and metal chain in a rubber plantation in Kampung Kura, Sik, last Monday.

Acting Padang Terap Police chief, in a statement here today, ASP Mohd Radzuan Othman, said the police were alerted about the incident by the victim’s father who got the news about his son at 10.30pm.

“The complainant was resting at home in Kampung Lamdin, Kuala Nerang when he was informed about the incident. He rushed to the scene and found his 21-year-old son Chandri badly injured with his hands and legs tied with rope and metal chain.

“The police have taken the victim’s statement. The suspects have also been identified and efforts are being done to track them down. The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code,” Mohd Radzuan said.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital. — Bernama