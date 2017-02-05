Show us what you have, Rahman Dahlan challenges Sabah Opposition parties

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan has challenged the opposition parties in the state to present better economic, social, education and security policies to be assessed by the people if they wished to change the existing ruling government. — Picture by Saw Siow FungOTA BELUD, Feb 5 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan has challenged the opposition parties in the state to present better economic, social, education and security policies to be assessed by the people if they wished to change the existing ruling government.

Abdul Rahman, who is also Minister in the Prime Minsiter’s Department and Member of Parliament for Kota Belud, said such policies would serve as a guide for the people to make informed decisions on the government to be elected in the next election.

“I want to tell the people of Sabah, to my knowledge, hearing statements from the opposition, none are about policies whether economic, social, education or security. What we know is that they want to govern the state without telling us what their policies are.

“Everyone knows BN’s (Barisan Nasional) education and economic policies, but what of the opposition? So how will the people vote for them if they do not know what their policies are. What is now touted by the opposition is that their leaders are ready to be the prime minister, who wants to be chief minister. These are very important posts,” he said.

Abdul Rahman, who is also BN’s strategic director of communications, was speaking to reporters after attending an Ang Pow Festival organised by Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa here last night.

Abdul Rahman expressed his disappointment that the opposition parties were keen on using approaches that were seditious, slanderous and vilified their political opponents to gain the support of the people instead of offering better policies than BN.

“I want to tell the opposition, if they want to capture the hearts of the people of Sabah, they need to come up with the announcement of better economic, social, security and education policies.

“As a BN leader, I will review their policies. Then we will be in a healthy political situation. Only then we can develop the nation. As for now, none (from the opposition),” he said.

Abdul Rahman said the people of Sabah are smart in electing their government as they did in the last election.

He said if the opposition only came up with rhetoric to change the government and leaders without policies, it was unacceptable and would be rejected by the people.

According to him, Sabah under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman has a clear policies regarding the direction of the state for the next five to 10 years.

At the same event, Abdul Rahman handed over a solar system unit to the school to reduce its dependence on conventional electricity supply. — Bernama