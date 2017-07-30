Show of solidarity at Puteri Umno campaign to stop sexual exploitation against children

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Nearly 5, 000 city folks joined in the 'Rock Solid Pink Walk and Run' programme to show their support for the "Stop Sexual Exploitation Again Children' campaign organised by Puteri Umno here today.

Puteri Umno leader Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the programme was aimed at enhancing public awareness and knowledge on the issue which was becoming serious.

She said that between 2010 and May this year, nearly 23, 000 children had become victims of sexual violence, which included molest and rape.

“We do not want to place the responsibility of helping the victims only on the parents and teachers, as the community should also be involved in fighting the crime because many of the child victims are afraid to voice out their problems,” she said when met after the programme.

She said a short briefing on the issue was given to participants who were then required to answer questions on action they would take if their children were the victims.

Mas Ermieyati said the participation from people from various ages, religion and race in the programme reflected the concern by the society on the issue.

She said RM30,000 was raised from the event and that it would be contributed to non-governmental organisations fighting for the cause, such as the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Protect and Save the Children Association.

Meanwhile, a representative from the United Nations International Children’s Fund), Dr Amjad Rabi said Malaysia had done a great job in terms of passing the Child Sexual Crime Bill 2017 and the media also had played their part well in spreading awareness on the matter.

However, he said, the society’s involvement in preventing the crimewas the most important.

“Parents also need to listen and believe their children, and also always tell them that you love them, so that it will be easier for them to speak up if they experience something that is not right,” he added. — Bernama