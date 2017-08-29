Show must go on: Brass bands keep the shine

Students practising for the KL2017 opening ceremony. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― Kuen Cheng Independent School will be the only school providing a marching band for the closing of KL2017.

However, for the opening ceremony, seven schools — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Katolik, SMK Seafield, SMK Kepong, St John’s Institution, Chong Hwa Independent, SMK Seri Kembangan and Chong Hwa Jalan Gombak — were involved.

To be able to perform before 90,000 spectators at an international level is not a simple feat for 500 school students who have never put on a show on a large scale.

However, despite having to juggle with their studies, band practice and unwarranted challenges ahead of the ceremony, the students from seven schools were overall thrilled and proud to be part of the SEA Games 2017 pre-event opening ceremony.

Malay Mail met with some of the students from three schools, as they shared their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform for an international audience.

St John’s Institution

The all-boys public school proudly marched in with 65 out of 75 band members and were fifth in line during the pre-event ceremony.

Its marching band, clad in an all-white Royal Malaysian Navy uniform, was coached by music teacher Mohamad Fakrul Abadi Abdullah, 26.

First command and trumpet player, Megat Ilham Denney, 17:

“When we heard we were to participate in the SEA Games, all I could think of was the ongoing SPM trial exams, which was held at the same time as the Games.

“But the opportunity was so great and with the support of parents and teachers, we were able to pull it through.

“As first command, it was a proud moment and brings a ‘bang’ to end the school year for those in Form 5.

“The most memorable part of the show was the rain.

“We had never played in that much rain before and because of that, the brass and drum instruments had to play harder but it was a very thrilling moment.”

Second command and snare drummer Faiez Haiqal Eddy Djunaidi, 17:

“I could not believe that we took part in an event before a large Southeast Asian audience.

“Despite the SPM trial exams, my family was supportive and they even came to watch the performance during the opening ceremony.

“Aside from juggling between band practice and my studies, one of the challenges we faced was the rain because the snare drum cannot touch water.

“So when it started to rain, we played really hard and my instrument tore, but the show must go on.

“At the very last minute, we were given the chance to sit back and enjoy the rest of the opening ceremony which was a memorable experience.”

SMK Seafield

Formed in 2002, 39 out of 55 band members of SMK Seafield marched second in the rain in the SEA Games opening ceremony, under the supervision of teacher adviser, Doris Wong, 34.

Band president and trumpet player Rachael Wang Jia Ee, 17:

“As president, I was proud to lead the band.

“It was tough to manage the time but because of our passion in music and dedication, we managed our time well and it pushed us to study more diligently.

“Sadly, not all could take part as some of those who are in Form 3 and Form 5 were not allowed to participate as their parents wanted them to focus on their studies.

“Even so, the event strengthened the bond between the band members and it gave me a sense of accomplishment to lead the band.

“Though the weather was unexpected, this was not the first time we had to perform in the rain as we have had that experience before.

“My sister, Emily Wang Jia Yean, who is in Form 4 and plays the flute, was also part of the event and we got to practise together in school and at home.”

Percussionist and drummer Low Kah Seng, 16:

“I joined the marching band in 2014 and had no prior experience, so to be able to perform in front of such a large was truly exhilarating.

“My family was very proud but was not able to come to watch me perform as the tickets were sold out.

“We trained for only a month and sacrificed a lot of time to make sure we gave our best.

“However, the two rehearsals were not enough for us because we did not expect the stadium to be so spacious and adapting to that took some time.

“During the show, when it started to rain, it felt like we reached the climax of the event and the crowd cheered for us even louder, and that lifted our spirits more and made us put on the best show that we could.

“The rain could have damaged our instruments but we had it cleaned up and dried immediately after, before we continued to watch the rest of the show even when we were drenched from the rain.”

SMK Seri Kembangan

Gold medallist concert band, SMK Wings, brought in 36 out of 70 of their band members in their first ever marching performance.

The band, formed in 1984, was supervised by teacher advisers Yu Chui Hong, 42, and Er Yann Sin, 44.

Commander and trombonist Low Kim Ven, 16:

“As a concert band, we had never performed outdoors before, let alone while marching.

“It was a new experience for us and we knew that it would be a great challenge, especially in terms of practising our formation.

We looked online to get an idea of how to do it and took about two weeks to get it right.

“It was tough in the beginning and during practice, some of the members were confused on how to march correctly while playing the instruments.

“We were third in line during the event, and at first it was only raining lightly but when we entered it started pouring heavily and our uniforms and instruments were drenched.

“Sadly for us, our woodwind instruments were badly damaged due to the rain, so after the performance we immediately went to our tent to inspect them.

“We didn’t stay back to watch the rest of the show because we were all wet and quite concerned about the instruments.

“Nevertheless, it was a proud moment for us and a surprising experience to march and perform before thousands of spectators in the rain.”

Percussionist and drummer Daphne Aw Zhi Yi, 16:

“I was initially shocked when we were informed to perform for the Games as we had no experience in marching formation.

“But the band members were very dedicated in giving the best show.

“The practice session was tiring as we had to repeatedly march under the hot sun for long hours.

“Our drills would usually be from 10am to 3pm, and sometimes we would be excused from class to rehearse and would miss tuition as well.

“During the show, we had to wear the earpiece, which was a first for us and so we were excited wearing it.

“I was nervous when we were about to walk in the rain and perform, but I was very proud and glad to have the support of friends, family and teachers.”