Shortage in fish supply as fishermen were hit by floods, minister says

File picture of fishing boats at Port Klang taken on March 3, 2014. Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the shortage of fish supply is due to fishermen, especially on the east coast, being affected by the floosd. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayTUMPAT, Jan 8 — There is shortage in fish supply currently as some fishermen especially those in Kelantan and Terengganu were affected by the floods, said Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the price was still within control even if it had increased slightly.

“I have directed the enforcement division to monitor the price of fish in markets to ensure the price is not too high that it will burden consumers,” he told reporters at a programme organised for flood victims seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Tumpat 2, here today.

He was commenting on the price of fish which reportedly had soared following floods which had hit several states since the beginning of this month.

On claims that fish prices would continue to increase with the coming Chinese New Year celebrations later this month, Hamzah said the ministry would launch the Festive Season Price Control Scheme on January 18.

“We will fix a ceiling price for fish. Although supply of fish has declined, traders still have to abide by the ruling set by the ministry.

“We will take action against any trader who contravenes this condition under the existing rules,” he said.

Earlier, Hamzah handed over cooking oil and dried foodstuffs to 584 flood victims from 154 families at the relief centre. — Bernama