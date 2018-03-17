Short circuit suspected in blaze at HKL forensic unit

Fire and Rescue Department personnel are seen outside the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital March 17, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A wiring fault is believed to have caused the fire at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN) housed in Hospital Kuala Lumpur today.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department head Khirudin Dhrahman said investigators determined this from a preliminary examination of the site.

“We suspect it is from a short circuit, from the condition of the fire, and based on our own experience and observations.

The forensics unit at Hospital Kuala Lumpur caught fire around noon today. — Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom



Sebahagian bangunan Institut Perubatan Forensik Negara (IPFN) HKL terbakar, 17 Mac 2018. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Fadzil Aziz



A view of Hospital Kuala Lumpur's forensic department which was damaged after a fire broke out today, in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim



Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrive at the scene of the fire that broke out at Hospital Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim



Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khairudin Drahman (left) speaks at a press conference at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital March 17, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa



Hospital Kuala Lumpur staff evacuate patients through the emergency exits after a fire broke out in the forensic department March 17, 2018.



“Our forensic department is checking. God willing, we will get the details soonest,” he told reporters when met outside the building.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

