Shooting case: Eight admit unlawful assembly, rioting

Wednesday July 12, 2017
10:03 PM GMT+8

IPOH, July 12 — Eight men were fined by the Magistrate’s Court here today for participating in a riot armed with a deadly weapon, in Bandar Baru, Menglembu here on July 2.

S. Loggarajan, 27, R Satish Kumar, 22, A. Joseph Raj, 29, M. Ilageswaran, 28, P. Velmurugan, 34, K. Selva Ganapathy, 31, S. Krishnan, 30, and S. Magiesvaran, 23, nodded after the interpreter read out the charge to them in Tamil.

They pleaded guilty to involvement in a riot while armed and causing injury to S. Adwinray, 23, P. Kechan Kumar, 21, and S. Sutagar, 29, at Lorong Kledang Timur 10, Bandar Baru, Menglembu at 6.30pm on July 2.

Magistrate Siti Hafiza Jaafar sentenced Loggarajan to 14 days in jail and RM1,000 fine.

Joseph Raj, Velmurugan, Selva Ganapathy and Magieswaran were meted out a RM1,000 fine and seven days imprisonment each, while Satish Kumar, Ilangeswaran and Krishnan, were fined RM1,000 each.

They paid the fines.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abraf prosecuted while counsel Farihah Arshad represented the eight. — Bernama

