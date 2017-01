Shell says operations back to normal at most petrol stations

The company said it is continuing to work hard to remedy the technical issues at the remaining stations. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — More than 800 of Shell Malaysia's retail stations nationwide are operating normally this morning, with the rest only accepting cash transactions.

In a statement, the company said it is continuing to work hard to remedy the technical issues at the remaining stations.

Yesterday, Shell Malaysia announced that almost all its retail stations were facing a technical issue over credit card transactions.

However, it said the stations still accepted cash. — Bernama