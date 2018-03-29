Sharp offers 33pc discounts for next 33 days

Sharp is offering 33 per cent discounts to Malaysian customers in conjunction with the electronics manufacturer’s 33rd year of operations. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Sharp Malaysia launched today its 33rd anniversary campaign, offering 33 per cent discounts to Malaysian customers for the next 33 days.

It was kicked off in conjunction with the electronics manufacturer’s 33rd year of operations in Malaysia and as a celebration of loyal customers.

The campaign is set to run from March 29 to April 30, as the statement said consumers will get to enjoy discounts on selected Sharp items from authorised dealers nationwide.

“This year is our 33rd year in this country since our sales operations started on 14th May 1985.

“In conjunction with this historic moment and as a reward to all Malaysians, we will be rolling out a special consumer campaign, the 33rd Anniversary campaign, or in short, a thank you campaign to celebrate all Malaysians,” said Sharp Malaysia Sales & Service (SMSS) Company Sdn Bhd managing director Tadashi Ohyama in a statement.

The statement also said the “Lucky 33” contest will run concurrently, with shoppers who spend more than RM1,000 on Sharp products qualifying for the lucky draw.

It said a total of 33 winners from the lucky draw will then be offered to purchase a 60-inch 4K smart television, an 800-litre fridge, or an air-conditioner priced at only RM33 each.

Sharp said the campaign will also see several roadshows held in Klang Valley over the duration of the campaign.

“Roadshows will kick off at Modern Living in Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam from March 30 to April 1.

“Then from April 5 to 8, two roadshows will be held at the same time in Perfect Livin at Putra World Trade Centre, and another at Home Décor Fair at the Melaka International Trade Centre,” read the statement.

It said the roadshows will then continue at the Rex Expo in Mid Valley from April 13 to 15, at the I Furniture Fair in The Mines from April 20 to 22, and concluding at Homedec in KLCC from April 26 to 29.

The statement also highlighted the transfer of SMSS’s business on a whole, to sister company Sharp Electronics Malaysia Sdn Bhd (SEM) effective this April 1.

It said this was part of an ongoing internal restructuring process that started several months ago, with SEM now assuming and conducting all of Sharp’s sales and service operations in Malaysia.

“The Asean market, due to its huge potential, has been identified as a growth driver for Sharp Corporation.

“And Malaysia, due to its strategic location in Southeast Asia, its growing economy, continuous development, high standard of living and affluent society, is a very important country for Sharp.

“As the country is expected to take a leading role in our business expansion in Asean, our domestic business operations in Malaysia has been fine-tuned to be in line with this direction,” Ohyama explained in the statement.

He said this business integration will enhance Sharp’s operations here, with it becoming a more efficient organisation, with faster decision making processes in product planning, and improved logistics capabilities.