‘Sharks’ caught as promised, MACC chief says in war on corruption

PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad, who had vowed an all-out fight against corruption by arresting offenders on a weekly basis, today confirmed that he has delivered on his promise.

Dzulkifli said he and MACC do not have a personal agenda but simply want to create a corruption-free society for the welfare of the people and the country.

He said this referring to action taken by MACC involving high profile cases and a large amount of cash seizures.

“People want us (MACC) to arrest a Tan Sri, we got a Tan Sri, people want us to arrest a Datuk Seri, we got one,” he said dismissing allegations that the MACC only catches the ‘small fish’ and protects the ‘sharks’.

He was speaking at the establishment of the ‘Anti-Corruption Media Caucus’ and the first meeting with the media group which is to become a strategic partner with MACC in its fight against corruption, thus giving a stern warning to corrupt politicians with no integrity to be prepared to face MACC’s stern action especially after the 14th general election.

Dzulkifli said the commission would issue a statement that GE14 candidates must be clean of corruption and the MACC was willing to screen election candidates if there is a demand from political parties regardless of whether it’s a government party or the opposition.

“If the candidate wins but is found to be corrupt, he will still be subject to legal action,” he said.

He said that although MACC aims to eliminate corruption, it faces various constraints including lack of personnel and funding.

He said there were only 1,900 uniformed enforcement officers in the MACC whereas there are 1.6 million civil servants to be monitored.

“The MACC this year also received the lowest allocation since 2013,” he said.

Dzulkifli also disclosed the presence of enforcement officers who were paid up to RM5 million a month to prevent legal action from being taken against syndicates involved in illegal activities such as gambling and prostitution.

He also emphasised that bold measures must be taken to prevent truancy and border smuggling that led to the government losing millions of ringgit in addition to financial leakages occurring due to the misconduct of government officials.

Dzulkifli also said that MACC did not want to be dragged into the political arena and regretted that corruption issues are politicised.

“I want the MACC to be a respected body, to be trusted and the best agency in curbing corruption even though it has many limitations, he said, adding that the MACC is the machinery of the people and not a tool of the government. — Bernama