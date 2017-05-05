Shariah judge lodges report over Rafizi’s allegation

Mahammad (left) and Haziq Pillay (with the police report) at Putrajaya police headquarters yesterday. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali PUTRAJAYA, May 5 — A police report for criminal defamation was filed yesterday against PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli after he alleged Shariah court judges were prone to corruption.

Federal Territory Shariah Court chief judge Datuk Mahammad Ibrahim lodged the report at Putrajaya police headquarters on behalf of the Malaysia Shariah Officers’ Association.

Mahammad said he was acting for the 546 members, including Syarie judges and legal officers.

In his report, he stated Rafizi had made baseless claims during a mock parliamentary sitting on April 10.

Rafizi had alleged Shariah court judges were at risk of being corrupted if the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act (RUU355) was implemented.

He had said the act meant the judges’ salaries would not be increased and due to this, they would resort to bribery and abuse of power.

He had also claimed that Shariah court judges were involved in more corruption cases than civil court judges.

“This is a baseless claim. For the record, there has only been one case of a corrupt judge who was arrested and charged. This is slanderous and insulting to the Shariah justice system and its judges,” he said.

“This only causes confusion and doubt among the public.”

He said they would wait for police investigations to take its course.

Mahammad was accompanied by Federal Territory Syarie chief prosecutor Ibrahim Deris, lawyer Datuk Mohd Haziq Pillay, Syarie judge Muhamad Abdul Karim Wahab and Muslim Lawyers Association president Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar.