Shariah Bill tabled due to Umno support, says PM’s religious adviser

Tan Sri Abdullah Md Zin emphasised that the proposed amendments was only to strengthen the Shariah courts and affected only Muslims. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― PAS’ tabling of the amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 could not have been done without Umno’s help, Tan Sri Abdullah Md Zin said.

The Islamic religious adviser to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak added that the Islamist Opposition party could not claim sole success for its tabling in Parliament last April just because it was a private member’s Bill filed by its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, news portal Umno Online reported.

“Without support from Umno leaders PAS would not have been able to take it to Parliament,” he was quoted saying after officiating an Islamic seminar at Universiti Teknologi Mara Kelantan in Machang yesterday.

He emphasised that the proposed amendments was only to strengthen the Shariah courts and affected only Muslims.

Abdul Hadi’s proposed motion is seeking to increase the Shariah courts' sentencing limits from the current three years' jail, RM5,000 fine and six lashes to a new maximum of 30 years' jail, RM100,000 fine and 100 lashes.

Abdullah who was formerly a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department was also reported highlighting his personal role in tabling four Islamic Bills in Parliament during his time.

“I was only not able to take to Parliament those related to crime within Muslim families,” he was quoted adding.

Abdul Hadi succeeded in tabling his private motion to amend the law also known as Act 355 last April 6 after putting it off twice last year.

However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia deferred debate on the motion to the next parliamentary sitting.