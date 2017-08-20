Shahrizat: Use the best approach to gain voters’ attention

Umno Wanita Chief Datuk Seri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said it was necessary for the women machinery to get to know the voters. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPEKAN, Aug 20 — All Umno Wanita branches and divisions are reminded to carry out their work based on the most appropriate approach in gaining the attention of voters ahead of the 14th general election (GE14).

Umno Wanita chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said different approaches should be taken by taking into account the women’s demographic groups in their areas, making it a necessity for the women machinery to get to know the voters.

“I reiterate that the women machinery should use different approaches whenever it approaches the voters.

“If we meet civil servants, we meet to have a way of dealing with them, similarly when meeting voters in the urban and rural areas, including the Orang Asli,” she said.

Shahrizat was speaking at the opening of the Pekan Umno Wanita delegates conference in Umno Building here today, which was also attended by Pekan Umno Division Wanita chief Datuk Zalmah Abdul Rahman.

Shahrizat also reminded Umno members to be ready, calm as well as patient in the face of slanders hurled at the party leadership, especially from the opposition.

She said the unfounded defamation had become a challenge that is a common thing faced by every leader at present, particularly in view of the coming election and the existence of social media.

“I have receive all kinds of accusations as something commonly faced by every leader. Anyone can be accused of anything but we know what we are doing and one day the truth will be known.

“Umno Wanita should emulate Pekan Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno President, in facing various challenges throughout his role as Prime Minister with utmost patience,” she said.

Hence, Shahrizat wanted all Umno Wanita members to jointly carry out the responsibility of delivering accurate information and responding to such slanders to the public so as not to be influenced by the opposition’s propaganda. — Bernama