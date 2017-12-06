Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Shahrizat urges Umno to deliver on 30pc quota for women senators

By Ida Nadirah Ibrahim

Wednesday December 6, 2017
December 06, 2017
Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (fourth right) with delegates from the Wanita Umno wing in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama picWanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (fourth right) with delegates from the Wanita Umno wing in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil reminded the party of her wing’s contributions today, when asking it to follow through on a proposal to set aside 30 per cent of Senate seats for women.

Referring to remarks previously made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, Shahrizat said the announcement was like a dream come true.

“Remember, heaven is beneath the mother’s feet. The hands that rang the bell earlier, if you do not care for it, (it) will shake the party,” said Sharizat using the analogy of the wing as the party’s mother.

She called on delegates to work harder for the upcoming elections to have the proposal fulfilled.

“In this world, there is no free ride. This is for us to work harder,” she said.

Shahrizat addressed 973 out of 995 Wanita Umno delegates from 191 divisions and representing 20,370 branches nationwide during the wing’s assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here this morning.

Wanita Umno has 1,408,746 registered members to date.

