Shahrizat thanks Wanita Umno for loyalty during fall from grace

Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil speaks during the Wanita Umno General Assembly 2017 at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Wanita Umno leader Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil thanked the movement members for remaining loyal to her, despite her fall from grace before winning back the leadership post.

“Without all of you, I’ll not be here. During my difficult times, you were beside me to boost my spirit.

“Although I went through five years of suffering, shedding a lot of tears, but because of the presence of Wanita Umno in my life, my family and I were able to rise again,” she said when winding up the debate at the Wanita Umno assembly here today.

She said she would repay their loyalty by continuing the struggle to uplift the status and prestige of women in the country.

“We fight for Malaysians regardless of their race and religion, from Perlis to Sabah and Sarawak. Our intention is not just to win the general election,” she said. — Bernama