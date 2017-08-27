Shahrizat tells states to provide permanent site for women entrepreneurs

Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said all states should made available a permanent site which is safe and accessible to various facilities for women entrepreneurs. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA TERENGGANU, 27 Aug — All states should made available a permanent site, which is safe and accessible to various facilities, for women entrepreneurs to carry out their business, said the advisor on Women Entrepreneurs and Professional Development at the Prime Minister’s Department, Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil today.

She said the move would be in tandem with the government’s call for all states to have permanent sites for women entrepreneurs to carry out their business next year.

“At the moment, there is only in Terengganu, the Pasarnita at Tanjung (near here) which has stalls and kiosks for women entrepreneurs to carry out their business for three days in a week,” she said.

She said the first Pasarnita permanent site in Kuala Lumpur would be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in October.

“It is hoped other states will emulate Terengganu so that the target of having the facility in all states can be achieved by next year,” she told reporters after opening the Food Truck @ Pasarnita programme at Dataran Mara, Shahbandar here today.

Also present were Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman and chairman of the Terengganu Truck Entrepreneurs Association (T-TRAK) Dr Norzila Tengah @ Abd Rashid.

Shahrizat said currently, most women entrepreneurs in other states had problems to promote their products as they did not have a permanent location.

“They would be happy is given a special site for them to operate their business, in appreciation of their contributions to the state economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Norzila, in his speech, said T-TRAK now had 23 tow truck traders, including 14 women, involved in food business. — Bernama