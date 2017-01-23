Shahrizat: Request for DPM’s post exposes Kit Siang’s agenda

Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said Lim Kit Siang's agenda and intention was to ensure that DAP led Pakatan Harapan in taking over Malay political power in Putrajaya. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said today the disclosure by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of a DAP request for the post of deputy prime minister had exposed the agenda and intention of DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

She said the agenda and intention was to ensure that DAP led Pakatan Harapan in taking over Malay political power in Putrajaya.

“The disclosure by Tun Mahathir confirmed a claim by former DAP vice-president Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim that Lim Kit Siang would become the deputy prime minister and finance minister if Pakatan Harapan wins the 14th General Election.

“The two positions would make Lim Kit Siang more influential than (Datuk Seri) Mukhriz Mahathir,” she said in a statement.

Shahrizat said that like what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had said, the 14th General Election would be a contest between two political powers in Malaysia, namely Umno and DAP.

Shahrizat said if Barisan Nasional retained power, Umno would continue to administer Putrajaya and if Pakatan Harapan won, DAP would administer.

“Evidently, GE14 is not a platform for the DAP to put the people first but a tool for it to dominate Malaysian politics,” she said.

Dr Mahathir had reportedly said that the DAP had asked for the post of deputy prime minister if the opposition pact won the next general election.

In his blog last Friday, the former prime minister made a U-turn and corrected his statement by saying that MCA, and not DAP, had asked for the post.

Speaking at an event in Port Dickson yesterday, Najib denied that MCA had asked for the post of deputy prime minister as claimed by Dr Mahathir.

Meanwhile, MCA Publicity Bureau chairman Datuk Chai Kim Sen said Dr Mahathir was a typical U-turn king while Kit Siang was good at taking advantage of the situation but dare not own up to what he had said.

Chai said Dr Mahathir had been incoherent in his statements, not only on the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) but also China investments, and now even on the deputy prime minister’s post. — Bernama