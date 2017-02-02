Shahrizat questions Kit Siang’s missing fire on BNM’s forex scandal

Datuk Seri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil urged Lim to state his position on the RCI matter. — file picture KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Datuk Seri Shahrizat Jalil asked DAP's Lim Kit Siang today if his recent silence on a resurfaced scandal from the Mahathir administration was due to personal ambition and political expedience.

The Wanita Umno chief pointed out that the DAP parliamentary leader had previously demanded that royal inquiries be established to investigate Bank Negara Malaysia's losses from allegedly playing the foreign exchange market in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“However, now that the issue has re-emerged following the revelations of Datuk Abdul Murad Khalid, it is as though Lim Kit Siang has become blind, deaf and mute,” she said in a statement.

“Is Lim Kit Siang afraid that, if he continues demanding for an RCI into the forex issue, his political agenda to become deputy prime minister and finance minister will be jeopardised?”

The former minister then urged Lim to state his position on the matter, and whether he felt a royal commission of inquiry was still needed to investigate what was now claimed to be losses amounting to an inflation-adjusted RM98 billion.

The forex scandal resurfaced after the New Straits Times published an interview with former BNM assistant governor Murad, in which he claimed the central bank suffered foreign exchange losses of US$10 billion in the early 1990s.

Lim previously accused the Mahathir administration of covering up the RM30 billion in losses that BNM accrued from playing the forex market and demanded, among others, for an RCI and a government White Paper on the matter.

He also wrote a book titled The Bank Negara RM30 Billion Forex Losses Scandal in 1994.

Lim had used the forex scandal as well as that of Bumiputera Malaysia Finance Limited (BMF), another recently resurfaced controversy, to attack the Mahathir administration.

Lim and former nemesis Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have since become allies after the former prime minister resigned from Umno and formed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which is allied to the Pakatan Harapan pact.

Former DAP vice-chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim recently accused the two senior politicians of a secret agreement to make Dr Mahathir's son, Mukhriz, the prime minister and Lim his deputy and finance minister.

Lim has denied the allegation repeatedly and initiated legal action against two newspapers for carrying the claim.