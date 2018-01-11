Shahrizat: Picking Dr M smacks of desperation

Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Jalil said Pakatan Harapan’s choice of candidate for prime minister showed their desperation.— Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The decision to name Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the Opposition’s prime minister-elect candidate goes to show that the party faces a lack of options, says the women wing of Barisan Nasional (BN).

Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Jalil said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) decision showed how desperate the party was to win the upcoming polls, so much so that it was willing to forgo previous feuds with Dr Mahathir.

She added in a statement that the Opposition seemed to have forgotten the former prime minister’s transgressions and spats between the two when he headed the BN coalition during his leadership.

“What’s weird is that throughout 22 years of Dr Mahathir’s leadership, almost everyday the Opposition leaders, especially DAP and PKR, would criticise and condemn his actions which they once deemed oppressive and not in line with democracy.

“Now, Pakatan seemed to have forgotten all that and named him as the next prime minister, solely to manipulate the people’s minds in winning GE14,” she said.

Shahrizat also reminded Malaysians to be smart in judging the Opposition’s ‘moves’, as their political game centred around it’s leaders’ personal interest.

“It is obvious that the nation’s development and people’s issues are not the Opposition’s main agenda.

“Unlike BN, which has always been consistent in ensuring the nation is always in a stable, peaceful and prosperous state,” she said.