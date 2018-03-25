Shahrizat hints Wanita BN’s 30pc quota will be a reality

Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil today hinted that the 30 per cent quota for women candidates at the 14th General Election will be fulfilled. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimBATU PAHAT, March 25 — Wanita Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil today hinted that the 30 per cent quota for women candidates at the 14th General Election (GE14), will be fulfilled.

Shahrizat, who is also Wanita Umno chief, said so far, the feedback received from state Umno liaison chiefs was very positive and this had boost their confidence that quota would be met.

“For instance, based on a four-eyed meeting with (Johor BN chief) Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, I am glad that I did not have to press for it. In fact, it was given with full of respect. For that, I appreciate it very much.

“Wanita (BN) hopes to get the 30 per cent quota. I have told all state Umno liaison committee chairmen about this, in case they have forgotten and overlooked the matter,” she told reporters at the launch of Johor Wanita BN’s “Himpunan Muafakat” machinery at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn here today.

The launch was officiated by Mohamed Khaled, who is also Johor Mentri Besar.

The event also saw the launch of the Johor Government’s Performance Report Card 2013-2018. — Bernama