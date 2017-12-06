Shahrizat: Don’t only use Wanita candidates as sacrificial lambs

Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil speaks during the Wanita Umno General Assembly 2017 at the Putra world trade centre in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno should also field Wanita candidates in constituencies they have chances of winning, said Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil when stressing that her wing was not just to make up the numbers.

With 30 per cent of seats to be allocated for the wing to contest, the Wanita chief said she has submitted the candidates list for the party leadership’s consideration.

“If the seat is already a black spot, don’t send a Wanita candidate there as the fall guy,” she said at Wanita’s annual assembly today.

However, she also told Wanita members to be prepared to face Opposition heavyweights if they are chosen to do so, saying the movement must be ready to challenge its rivals’ top leaders.

She said black areas were risky for all candidates, men and women alike, and urged the party leadership to consider every factor to ensure the candidate with the best chance of winning is fielded.

“Wanita must be brave and ready to take up the challenge to contest at hot spots, even if it is being held by Lim Kit Siang or Nurul Izzah (Anwar).”

Nurul Izzah defeated Shahrizat in Election 2008 to wrest the Lembah Pantai constituency for PKR.

Today, Shahrizat reminded the party that her wing did not only consist of older women, but could also boast 73 division chiefs who were young and educated.

She said the group offered the right combination of experience and connection to millenials and the younger generations.

“Even though we have those who are more senior, but we are young at heart and passionate in the work that we do.

“In politics, age is not everything. Look at Lim Kit Siang and Dr Mahathir, they are not spring chickens,” she said, referring to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is now the head of the Opposition.