Shahrizat: Development in Kepong can help BN wrest seat

Wanita Umno chief Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil gives a speech during the launch of Perak Barisan Nasional's Wanita and Puteri machinery in Perak March 18, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Development spurred by Barisan Nasional’s (BN) work in Kepong could finally help BN break DAP’s 36-year reign in the federal constituency which BN controlled only one once in history, BN Wanita chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Jalil said today.

In a press conference before launching the BN Wanita machinery for Kepong here today, Shahrizat said that it is not beyond reach for BN to win Kepong despite losing by a 40,000-vote majority in the 2013 elections.

“No seat is out of reach for Barisan Nasional. If you look at Kepong, it was once an isolated location. Now, due to the work of BN Kepong along with the Federal Territories Ministry, Kepong is booming,” she said, pointing that infrastructure and housing projects are “mushrooming” in the constituency.

Kepong has been held by DAP’s Dr Tan Seng Giaw since the 1982 general elections, but he is largely expected not to be fielded by DAP again for the forthcoming elections.

BN only won the seat once, in 1978, aided by a three corner fight involving both PEKEMAS and DAP.

Meanwhile, Shahrizat also said that it “does not matter” if she contests in the forthcoming polls, provided that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is returned to power.

“It does not matter if I contest or not, what is important for Najib to be returned as Prime Minister,” she said, leaving the decision on her candidature to the Prime Minister.

Shahrizat did not contest the 2013 elections. In the 2008 elections, she suffered a shock defeat at the Lembah Pantai parliamentary seat at the hands of PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Shahrizat held the Lembah Pantai seat for three terms between 1995 to 2008.