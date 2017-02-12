Shahrizat: DAP assemblymen and MP quitting party not surprising

Datuk Seri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said decision by three DAP assemblyman and a member of Parliament from Malacca to quit the party today showed that the party was in shambles. — Picture by Choo Choy MayLUNDU (Sarawak), Feb 12 — The decision by three DAP assemblyman and a member of Parliament from Malacca to quit the party today showed that the party was in shambles, said Wanita Umno chief, Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

She said she was not surprised by the action, and in fact she anticipated it coming.

Shahrizat said their decision to leave the party came as no surprise at all, adding that everyone should not be surprised if more DAP party members decided to follow suit.

“Their action speaks louder than words. The opposition is in shambles... they can’t even take care of their own situation, so how can they take care of the people’s lot?” she said at a press conference, here, today.

Shahrizat was here to campaign for BN candidate in the Tanjong Datu state seat by-election, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

Earlier today, Malacca DAP chairman Tey Kok Kiew told a press conference that the resignations of three assemblymen, Lim Jak Wong (Bachang), Chin Choon Seong (Kesidang) and Goh Leong San (Duyong), as well as parliamentarian Sim Tong Him (Kota Melaka) from the party were only known through the media and Malacca DAP had not received any official announcement or letter on these resignations. — Bernama