Shahrir says Felda to be managed with integrity

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad has pledged to ensure that the agency is managed with integrity. ― Foto BernamaPUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad has pledged to ensure that the agency is managed with integrity and to focus on bringing progress to the settlers.

Shahrir said although he was only appointed as Felda chairman in January, he was well versed in Felda’s management as he was the political secretary to prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, the founder of Felda.

“I want to bring back the aspirations and the original values so that the integrity and focus is practised to bring Felda to a higher level,” he said at Felda Settlers Day national celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today, which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The launch is the highlight of the celebration which began on Friday. It was attended by Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and more than 25,000 Felda settlers.

Shahrir said the original values include the collaboration between the administrators and the settlers who which have brought much success to Felda.

“This resulted in land reform and brought the majority of the population out of poverty. All of us must be involved so that the goal of contributing to the economic strength of Felda and the country can be achieved.” — Bernama