Shahrir Samad replaces Isa Samad as new Felda chief

Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad replaces Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad as Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Chairman. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 ― Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad has been named the new Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Chairman in line with the government's aspiration to strengthen the agency's leadership.

Shahrir is the Johor Baru Member of Parliament.

He replaces Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad whose term has ended, but remains Chairman of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a statement today said under the restructuring, there is a division of responsibilities towards the settlers' welfare and socio-economic status and Felda's business.

Shahrir has wide experience in government administration and was formerly a Minister for three different ministries.

He also previously held the post of Malaysian Palm Oil Board Chairman and was Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

“I express my appreciation to Mohd Isa for his service to Felda since taking over as Chairman in 2011,” Najib said.

He added that under his leadership, Felda had successfully undertaken a lot of community activities, as well as programmes to enhance the quality of life of settlers and their families.

“I am confident that he will be able to continue with all efforts being taken to look after the welfare of Felda settlers,” the prime minister said in a statement here.

