Shahrir Samad confirms defending Johor Baru

Shahrir criticised PH leaders for not announcing their candidacy early and also for sending parachute candidates to constituencies. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Incumbent Johor Baru MP Tan Sri Shahrir Samad confirmed today that he would be defending his seat and welcomed a possible challenge from DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

The veteran Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker said that it would be “good” if he and Lim, as one of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) key leaders, contested Johor Baru as it was a “microcosm of Peninsular Malaysia”.

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Lim would move to Johor Baru from Gelang Patah as part of PH’s planned assault to win Johor in the 14th general election.

“Johor Bahru is like a microcosm of Peninsular Malaysia. 52 per cent Malays, 40 per cent Chinese, and 5 per cent Indians,” Shahrir said.

“It will give an opportunity for the people of JB; they have a choice between two different styles and principles of governance,” added the Umno lawmaker.

Shahrir previously stated his intention to make way for younger candidates in Johor Baru, but also said he might defend the parliament seat due to requests from his party leadership.

Shahrir was Johor Baru MP from 1978 to 1990 before he took a break from politics. He returned in 2004 to contest the same seat and has won every election there, including as an independent in 1988.

He, however, criticised PH leaders for not announcing their candidacy early and also for sending parachute candidates to constituencies.

“I’m not sure what their idea of being a Member of Parliament is. They send these political assassins to go and target a certain leader,” he said.

“We in BN are clear about where are our leaders are standing and we know what we are doing. Like we know Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be in Pekan, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be in Bagan Datoh, and so on,” he added, referring to the prime minister and deputy prime minister respectively.