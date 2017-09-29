Shahrir: Don’t politicise appointment of Azhar as FGV chairman

Shahrir said the appointment of Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid as the FGV chairman is apt since he has experience in the palm oil business and also professional accounting. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Felda, the major shareholder of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) , wants the company to be managed and run as a business entity and not politicised.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Shahrir Abd Samad said the appointment of Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid as the FGV chairman is apt since he has experience in the palm oil business and also professional accounting.

"There should be no disputing his appointment, especially by a politician as it can undermine the party. If you want to give advise, talk to me.

“I am the chairman of Felda, who is the father of FGV. I am a politician, so come and see me," he told reporters after opening the UMNO Bantu Rakyat 2.0 programme at Sekolah Menengah Sri Tebrau, here today.

The statement followed remarks by a politician that Azhar should tackle issues and problems until the end and not to abandon FGV, just like what he did when he was at the helm of MRT Corp.

Shahrir, who is also Johor Bahru UMNO division chief said UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) would not be distracted by the opposition’s focus on the constituency and would continue to serve the needs of the voters.

"We must be prepared to compete based on our record, achievements and promises for the future. The general election is just a process and the party will always work for the people," he added.

Earlier, the UMNO Social Welfare Bureau (BiKUM) helped 300 students from primary schools in Johor Bahru parliamentary contituency to open National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i) accounts with a contribution of RM100 each.

Meanwhile, BiKUM chairman Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the contribution will have a long-term impact on the students and inculcate the culture of saving for the future. — Bernama