Shahidan urges Umno, BN component party members must stay focused on GE14

Member of the Parliament of Arau, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to reporters during press conference at Parliament, June 9, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGURUN, Aug 12 — All Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) component party members must stay focused and be prepared to face attacks from certain quarters, especially the Opposition in the 14th General Election (GE) as the enemy will strike from various angles.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, who is also minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said with the GE now engaged at third and fourth gear, all divisions should be preparing to move in that direction.

“When we go to war, three conditions are necessary namely, there must be a leader, must be brave and personal affairs must be set aside, including hastily leaving the party due to dissatisfaction, because we need to move forward.

“We are going to face a massive army ahead from left and right, which will create disturbances and we may be affected on one or two occasions but these must not ruin our preparations for the big battle,” he told reporters after opening the Jerai Umno division delegates conference at Dewan Sri Zaleha here today.

Also present were Umno permanent chairman, Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom who is also Jerai Umno division chief. — Bernama