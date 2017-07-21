Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Shahidan lodges police report over Facebook comment on son’s death

Friday July 21, 2017
Tools

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim regarded the action of the Facebook account owner as a malicious political provocation and touching on family sensitivities. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Shahidan Kassim regarded the action of the Facebook account owner as a malicious political provocation and touching on family sensitivities. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKANGAR, July 21 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim has lodged a police report against a Facebook account owner who uploaded an unfounded comment involving his son’s death.

The report was made at the Kangar District Police Headquarters here yesterday evening as he regarded the action of the Facebook account owner as a malicious political provocation and touching on family sensitivities.

Shahidan, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, said he was shocked and disappointed with the matter as it mocked the issue of death.

“This is an unfounded slander, as if I killed my own son while the comment was made based on my statement on Tun Mahathir, “he told reporters here. — Bernama

