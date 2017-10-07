Shahidan: Diver and coach involved in rape case exempted from Asum programmes

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the national diver and the coach involved in the rape case are exempted from attending all Asum programmes until the case is concluded. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The national diver and the coach involved in the rape case are exempted from attending all programmes of the Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (Asum) until the case is concluded.

Asum president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said this after a two-hour meeting between the National Sports Council (NSC) and the national swimming body, here today.

“The 35 year-old coach has been suspended. I cannot say more on this matter since it will disturb the police investigation,” he told a press conference.

Shahidan said Asum supports the decision of the Youth and Sports Ministry to form a task force to study sexual harassment and the psychology of athletes under the high performance sports programme.

The task force is led by former chef de mission of Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017), Datuk Marina Chin.

A police report alleging rape involving a national diver and a coach was made on Oct 1. The incident allegedly happened on September 26 at the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil.

The coach was arrested on October 2 and the case was investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code. The remand order for the coach has been extended until October 11.

Shahidan said the meeting also discussed about the status of a KL2017 SEA Games gold medallist diver who failed a doping test after taking Sibutramine, a banned substance used in slimming products.

“Asum cannot reveal the name of the national diver in accordance with the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada),” he added. — Bernama