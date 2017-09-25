Shah Alam fire destroys lorries, trailers

SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — Seven 10-tonne lorries and two trailers owned by a box manufacturer which were parked in front of a factory in Jalan Bukit Kemuning here were destroyed in a fire early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, station and operation management branch chief Alimaddia Bukri said the blaze was already raging when firefighters arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after an emergency call at 12.54am.

“Initial information found that the compartments of the lorries and trailers framed with canvas were full of boxes. The firefighters managed to control the blaze at 2.33am and fully extinguish it about three hours later.

“No casualties have been reported and the cause and estimated losses are being investigated,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama