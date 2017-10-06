Shafie Apdal: Not my money or firms under investigation

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal upon arrival from Kuala Lumpur at the Kota Kinabalu international airport here this morning. ― Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Oct 6 — Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today accused rivals of malice for linking him to the corruption investigation against his party's vice president and two others last night.

Describing this as a political attack on him, Shafie stressed that he has no links to the companies under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He further said he was ready to assist the probe if needed.

“I can facilitate investigations and tell them what they want to know, but don’t fabricate anything.

“I’m seeing allegations that those companies are Shafie’s proxies; don’t tell people that all the companies and money belong to me,” he told reporters when met at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here today.

MORE TO COME