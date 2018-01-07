Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Shabery: Ministry considering flood aid for farmers, livestock breeders

Sunday January 7, 2018
11:55 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry will consider giving some form of assistance to farmers and livestock breeders who incurred losses after their crops and livestock were destroyed in the recent floods. ― Bernama picDatuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry will consider giving some form of assistance to farmers and livestock breeders who incurred losses after their crops and livestock were destroyed in the recent floods. ― Bernama picCHUKAI, Jan 7 — The Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry will consider giving some form of assistance to farmers and livestock breeders who incurred losses after their crops and livestock were destroyed in the recent floods.

Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the ministry would carry out checks to assess the damage as soon as possible.

“We will carry out an assessment of the damage in the agriculture sector involving all aspects including crops and livestock,” he said.

The Kemaman MP said this at a press conference after presenting cash and food items from the Kemaman parliamentary office and Social Welfare Department to 64 storm victims from Taman Fikri 2, Chukai here today. — Bernama

