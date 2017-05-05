Last updated -- GMT+8

Severe turbulence leaves five passengers injured on AirAsia X flight

Friday May 5, 2017
08:20 PM GMT+8

A video clip showing a tense cabin crew situation at the galley as the aircraft was experiencing turbulence went viral on social media. — AFP picA video clip showing a tense cabin crew situation at the galley as the aircraft was experiencing turbulence went viral on social media. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, May 5 — Five passengers were injured after an AirAsia X aircraft encountered severe turbulence mid-flight from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

In confirming the incident, AirAsia X in a statement today said that the D7 377 flight had landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) at 4.30am yesterday.

The statement said there were 11 crew members and 291 passengers on board of the A330-300 aircraft.

“Five injured passengers were treated by paramedics at the airport upon landing. All other passengers were attended to by ground staff and provided with necessary assistance,” it said.

A video clip with the duration of 1.45 minutes showing a tense cabin crew situation at the galley as the aircraft was experiencing turbulence went viral on social media. — Bernama

