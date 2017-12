Several roads to close for KL International New Year Run on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Several major roads in the federal capital will be closed on Monday in conjunction with the KL International New Year Run 2018.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ahmad Adnan Basri said in a statement today that the roads involved would be closed from 4.30am to 9am and reopened in stages beginning 9.30am.

The roads are Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Mara, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Perak, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Kuching, Segambut roundabout, Jalan Langgak Tunku, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Kinabalu, Hishammuddin roundabout, Jalan Lebuh Pasar and Jalan Yap Ah Loy.

Meanwhile, several roads will also be closed on Monday for the new year celebrations from 5am to 9.30am and will be reopened in stages from 9.40am.

The roads are Bukit Aman tunnel/Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Tun Perak/Jalan Pudu, Jalan Sultan Ismail/Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Ampang/Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Jalan Raja Laut/Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman/Jalan Sri Amar, Jalan Damansara/heading to Mahameru, Jalan Duta/Jalan Langgak Tunku.

Other roads are Jalan Tun Razak/heading to Jalan Kuching, Jalan Kuching/heading to Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Tun Ismail/heading to Jalan Kuching, Jalan Maharajalela/Chinese Assembly Hall, Jalan Syed Putra/heading to Jalan Kuching, Mahameru Highway/heading to Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Mahameru/heading to Jalan Parlimen and Jalan Duta/heading to Jalan Parlimen.

Ahmad Adnan advised the public to extend their cooperation to the police by adhering to the traffic rules and to use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion.

Road users are also advised not to park their vehicles on road shoulders especially the routes involved.

The public can contact the police at 03-20719999 or visit PolisKL and TrafikKL Facebook pages as well as Trafik_KL Instagram for enquiries. — Bernama