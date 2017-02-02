Several roads in Penang to close in stages from Feb 8 for Thaipusam chariot processions

Several roads in the state will be closed and reopened in stages on Feb 8 to make way for the processions of the Silver Chariot and Golden Chariot in conjunction with Thaipusam.

Timur Laut District Police chief ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the roads to be affected for the first procession were Lebuh Queen/Penang, Lebuh Chulia, Gat Lebuh Chulia, Lebuh Victoria, Gat Jalan Prangin, Jalan C.Y Choy, Jalan Magazine, Jalan Datuk Keramat, Jalan Utama and Jalan Air Terjun.

For the return procession, the affected roads are Jalan Air Terjun, Jalan Gottlieb, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman, Jalan Cantoment, Jalan Macalister, Jalan Anson, Jalan Burma, Jalan Transfer, Jalan Sri Bahari, Jalan Penang, Jalan Campbell, Lebuh Buckingham, Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling, Lebuh Chulia, Lebuh Queen, Lebuh Pasar, Lebuh Penang, Lebuh China and Lebuh Pantai.

“This year, there will be two chariots. The processions of both the Silver Chariot and the Golden Chariot will take place on Feb 8. The procession of the Silver Chariot will begin at the temple in Lebuh Penang at 7am, while the procession of the Golden Chariot will begin at the temple in Lebuh Queen at 5am.

“The whole process will take quite some time even though the distance for the first procession is only 6.5km, while the distance for the return procession is 7.6km. We will give full cooperation to ensure safety and smooth running of the event,” he told a press conference here today.

As such, Mior Faridalathrash advised motorists wishing to use the roads on the said date to adhere to the instructions of traffic policemen on duty.

He said the police would also increase the number of personnel on duty to maintain public order during the processions of the two chariots, which were expected to attract approximately 1.5 spectators.

“I would also like to give a stern warning to any groups trying to create chaos during the Thaipusam. Don’t you dare!

“We will sternly act against those who did. We want to ensure that the celebration will run smoothly and peacefully, especially during the processions of the chariots,” he added. — Bernama