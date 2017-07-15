Several roads around Cheras-Kajang highway to remain closed to facilitate MRT works

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Road closures in several areas along Cheras-Kajang Highway will be extended for 14 more days to facilitate MRT construction works, starting Tuesday.

MMC-Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd, which is the project delivery partner in a statement said the closure among others were to facilitate reinstatement of street lighting, permanent signage and road marking works.

Areas to be closed from 10pm to 5am include the stretch for both Kajang and Kuala Lumpur bound from KM14 until KM15.5, near exit 703 Telekom interchange and exit 704 Bandar Tun Hussein Onn interchange, as well as from KM13.3 until KM14.7 nearby Kampung Sungai Raya.

Other than that, the slip road at exit 702 Hulu Langat interchange, exit 703 Telekom interchange, and exit 704 Bandar Tun Hussein Onn interchange will also remain closed during that period.

Also affected is the stretch from KM 10.6 until KM 11.6 Kajang-bound from Cheras Hartamas entering Cheras Kajang Highway until the slip road entering FRU Complex at Batu 7, where there will be a two-lane closure, while another three lanes at the area will remain open.

In addition, some of the areas are to be closed from 10.00am to 4.00pm and 10pm to 5am.

These include partial lane closure at both the Kajang and Kuala Lumpur bound at Exit 701 PGA Interchange, as well as at the slip road from Taman Kota Cheras entering Cheras-Kajang Highway, Kuala Lumpur-bound.

The motorcycle lane at Batu 9 and Batu 11 toll booths both Kuala Lumpur and Kajang-bound will also continue to be closed from 9.00am to 4.00pm and from 10.00pm to 5.00am, and during this period all motorcyclists are advised to use the left-most lane near the toll booth. — Bernama