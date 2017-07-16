Several areas in Sarawak may be quarantined, minister says

File photo of Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picPASIR SALAK, July 16 — Several areas in Sarawak are expected to be quarantined following an outbreak of rabies, especially in Serian, said Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

However, the quarantine would not involve the entire district because it may affect the socio-economic status of the people in the respective districts.

“The quarantine will be enforced if the situation becomes serious but at the same time the pros and cons must be looked at before such action is taken.

The Sarawak Veterinary Services Department are taking various steps to curb the spread of the virus,” said Tajuddin.

The Pasir Salak Member of Parliament was speaking to reporters at the Pasir Salak Parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri open house at Taman Kekal Pengeluaran Makanan, Degong which was attended by about 5,000 people, here last night.

There were four confirmed rabies cases in Serian where three died and one is now warded at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Tajuddin said according to a statement from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, the Veterinary Services Department had vaccinated 3,785 pets as of yesterday compared with 2,801 on Friday.

From the total 952 were dogs, 2,810 cats and 23 other animals.

The statement said from April 1 to July 15, a mass detection programme of active cases revealed that there were 290 cases (dog bites) within a radius of 10km from the outbreak reported area in Serian.

According to the statement, 66 of the 290 cases were new cases reported from July 2-15 while yesterday alone 14 dog bite cases were detected. — Bernama