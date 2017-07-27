Seven-year-old boy allegedly rapes kindergarten girl

A Google screenshot of the Melaka police headquarters. A report has been lodged against a seven-year-old boy who allegedly raped a kindergarten girl at her babysitter’s house.

MELAKA, July 27 ― A police report has been lodged against a seven-year-old boy for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl here, The Star Online reported.

As the case involved two very young children, Melaka CID Chief Senior Asst Comm Kamaluddin Kassim directed his officers to be more tactful in conducting their investigations.

The police used dolls during the investigation process to record statements from the victim and the boy.

When contacted, ACP Kamaluddin said the report made by the girl’s 30-year-old mother on July 20, was still being probed.

The girl’s mother lodged the report after her daughter complained of pain soon after returning from her babysitter’s house on the night of July 19.

On checking, she found that her daughter had red marks on her private parts and the girl told her mother that the “pipit” (bird) of “abang” (the babysister’s son) had caused the pain.

She then lodged a police report the next day.

The girl also claimed the boy had inserted his fingers into her vagina.

As part of the investigation procedure, police summoned the parents of both children to the police station as the report was preliminarily investigated under the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017.

The girl was warded at the Melaka Hospital and the medical report revealed that there was a fresh hymen tear.