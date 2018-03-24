Seven victims of capsized sand-dredger identified

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) search and rescue (SAR) team at the location of the overturned sand dredge in the waters off Parit Jawa in Muar. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement AgencyMUAR, March 24 — The identity of seven out of nine people, believed to be victims of the capsized JBB Rong Chang 8 sand-dredger who were found on the fourth day of the search and rescue operation, have been identified.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Southern Region Maritime Operations deputy director Maritime Captain Sanifah Yusof said the five survivors were China nationals identified as Wu LiangFu, 48, Liang Rongbin, 44, Jiang Chunlin, 51, Liu Konggan, 47, and Liang Puzeng, 62.

“The two bodies found in the vessel have been identified as those of Liang Caiman, 50 (he), and Chen Xuefen, 54 (she). Two more bodies have yet to be identified,” he said in a statement here.

In the incident at 7.50am on Wednesday, 14 crew members of the sand-dredger were reported trapped, four were found by the search and rescue teams on the day itself but one of them died. — Bernama