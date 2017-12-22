Seven remanded over teen abduction, rape near Yan

ALOR STAR, Dec 22 — Seven people were remanded today to assist in the investigation into the abduction and rape of a 17-year-old girl in a house in Kuala Sungai Yan near Yan.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid said the main supect, aged 50, was being remanded for seven days beginning today, while six other individuals, aged in their 20s to 50s, was being remanded four four days.

“The remand orders were issued by the Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Mior Farid Al Athrash said police had rescued the teenager who was abducted, raped and locked up in a store at the house, at 6 am the same day.

He was quoted as saying the main suspect had 33 criminal records and had been wanted for robbery, wrongful confinement, drugs, possession of dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation cases

Police had also seized items believed to be stolen, including Proton Perdana and BMW cars, two superbikes, various types of helmets, mobile phones, televisions, monitors and loudspeakers. — Bernama