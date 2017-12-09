Seven NGOs urge police to act against Zaid

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks to Malay Mail Online during an interview in Petaling Jaya February 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Seven non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have urged the police to take action against DAP member, Datuk Zaid Ibrahim who allegedly issued a statement questioning the authority of the Sultan Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The NGOs are the Malaysian Malay Network Organisation (JMM), Selangor Youth MPs Club, Persatuan Komuniti Persahabatan Ampang, Persatuan Peniaga and Penjaja Kecil Bukit Ampang Saujana, Persatuan Kebajikan San Chuan Cheras, Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Pandan, Persatuan Pengusaha and Peniaga Kawasan Perindustrian Hata Pandan Mewah.

JMM president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah said Zaid’s actions were extremely disrespectful and that he even attempted to corrupt the minds of the people.

“This should not happen...the statement also encourages Malaysians to be rude to their Sultan. If he (Zaid) is not detained, we will continue to lodge police reports.

“If he does not refrain from committing a similar mistake, JMM will rally in front of his house,” he told reporters after lodging a police report against Zaid at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters here today.

In his Twitter account on Tuesday, Zaid had among others, disputed Sultan Sharafuddin over his criticism of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the latter’s insulting remark against the Bugis community. — Bernama