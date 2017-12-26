Seven missing Pulau Gaya fishermen return to shore safely

LABUAN, Dec 26 ― Seven fishermen feared lost at sea on December 23 returned to shore safely yesterday evening, bring much relief to their families in Pulau Gaya, Kota Kinabalu.

Their boat was hit by strong winds and huge waves at sea and the vessel drifted to 97 nautical miles off northwest Labuan, according to skipper Husni Kamsi, 48.

The six other fishermen are Mulbin, 54, Romil, 32, Dadit, 23, Joppre , 21, Appril , 18, and Alkadre, 15.

Husni said the boat was half full of water and almost sank but the fishermen quickly tied empty tanks to its side to keep it afloat.

They started their journey back to Pulau Gaya early yesterday and reached the Pulau Gaya jetty at about 7pm. All of them were weak.

An air-and-sea search was mounted in the afternoon of December 24 after the boat was reported missing.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan regional director First Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said in a statement that the Royal Malaysian Air Force and a private vessel of Total E&P Malaysia had also helped to search for the missing boat in an area of over 875 nautical square miles.

He thanked them for their assistance.

Five other fishermen who had also gone out to sea in as many smaller boats at about the same time were also rescued by the MV Executive Balance, a vessel of Total E&P Malaysia.

These fishermen were brought to Labuan at 8.30am today. ― Bernama