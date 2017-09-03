Seven Malaysians injured in road accident in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept 3 — Seven Malaysian tourists from one family suffered minor injuries when a four-wheel drive vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Prachuap Khiri Khan province , about five hours’ drive from Bangkok.

According to Lt Samarng Supattana-anant from Bangsaphan Noi police, occupants of the vehicle included a husband and wife, their four children and a relative who were returning to Malaysia from Cambodian border town, Poipet when the accident happened at 11.30 am (local time) yesterday.

“The woman driver of the vehicle fell asleep, causing the Mitsubishi Pajero they were travelling to careen off the road,” he told Bernama when contacted today, adding that the accident occurred southbound of Phet Kasem Road in Tambon Sai Thong in the province.

The Malaysians spent the night at Bangsaphan Noi Hospital, where they received outpatient treatment for minor injuries.

The Thai Police identified the Malaysians as Mohd Isa Abdul Ghani, 44, Rafidah Ismail, 42, Wan Rosilawati Wan Hashim, 33, Muhammad Loqman Mohd Isa, 11, Muhammad Nor Hakim Mohd Isa, 9, Ainul Mardhiah Mohd Isa, 7, and Ainulmawaddah Mohd Isa, 2.

Samarng identified Rafidah as the driver of the vehicle when it was involved with the accident with fatigue from long driving suspected to be the main reason behind the accident.

“We suspected she dozed off while driving, maybe because of tiredness after driving for so long,” he said and added, the police report about the accident was lodged by Mohd Isa yesterday.

Poipet, a popular tourist town is located near the Thai-Cambodian border.

The police officer also said, several relatives of the Malaysians would be travelling to Prachuap Khiri Khan today to bring them back to Malaysia and continue their treatment in the country. — Bernama