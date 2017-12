Seven flood evacuees in Penampang as of 8am

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 19 — Seven flood victims from two families in Penampang district near here are sheltered at the temporary relief centre in Resthouse Penampang Sports Board Complex as of 8.30am today.

The Sabah Civil Defence Force said the centre was opened since Dec 17 after eight villages in the district were affected by floods.

Meanwhile the Sungai Moyog breached the 9.15 metres dangerous level at 8 am due to continuous rain since last night. — Bernama